Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

VRT stock opened at $318.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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