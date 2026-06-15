Yost Capital Management LP Buys 19,650 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Yost Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment makes up about 16.9% of Yost Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yost Capital Management LP's holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. WSJ article

Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Barron's article

Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Positive Sentiment: Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Invezz article

Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Proactive Investors article

Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Investopedia article

Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the London exit as another setback for U.K. markets, which could create a modest reputational overhang even though the move is intended to benefit Flutter shareholders. Guardian article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 3,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $302,632.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,293,610.38. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 1,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $117,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,330.22. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and sold 5,994 shares worth $577,293. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.57.

Read Our Latest Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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