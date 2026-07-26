Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,953 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 1,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $279,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $531,544. This trade represents a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $40,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,013.44. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,423 shares of company stock worth $1,953,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $177.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.81.

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Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $148.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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