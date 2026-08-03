Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Porch Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 62,344 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $609,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,990,705 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,094.90. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 240,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,184.35. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,012,281 shares of company stock worth $10,696,082 over the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Porch Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Porch Group swung to adjusted earnings of , beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss and improving from break-even earnings a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded expectations, supported by strong sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately $122 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Porch Projects 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

Management issued a 2026 revenue outlook and projected approximately at the midpoint, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth as its Insurance Services business scales. Positive Sentiment: The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Porch Swings to Earnings in Q2

The combination of record profitability, stronger sales and the company’s forward outlook prompted a sharp premarket share-price reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to $23 with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $18 with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $16.50 while maintaining Market Perform. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts raised their targets following the results: Benchmark increased its target to with a Buy rating, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to with an Overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to while maintaining Market Perform. Neutral Sentiment: Porch Group said its overall risk profile remains unchanged but directed investors to the risk disclosures in its 2026 Form 10-K. The disclosure does not appear to introduce an immediate change to the investment case, although it highlights the importance of reviewing regulatory risks. Porch Group Risk Profile Disclosure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Porch Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRCH

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 3.15. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

See Also

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