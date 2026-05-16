Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of Zebra Technologies worth $91,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,154 shares of company stock valued at $784,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $259.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here