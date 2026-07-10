Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.38% of Zebra Technologies worth $142,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $272.65 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here