Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,478 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.7% of Sector Gamma AS's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,945 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,702 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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