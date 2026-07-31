Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 266.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,076 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 287,947 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $35,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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