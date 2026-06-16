Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $957,000 in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.0% of Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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