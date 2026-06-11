Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 113,817 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,412 shares of the bank's stock after selling 113,817 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,036,067 shares of the bank's stock worth $139,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,463 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 98,994 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,374 shares of the bank's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 947,070 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 471,050 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III acquired 11,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $183,595.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,595.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here