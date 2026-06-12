Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Holdings Reduced by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,954,242 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 3.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Zoetis worth $699,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,168,078 shares of the company's stock worth $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock worth $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

Zoetis stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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