Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,636 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after buying an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis and certain officers, with allegations of material misstatements and/or omissions tied to product adoption, which may increase legal costs and pressure the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,874. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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