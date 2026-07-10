Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2,448.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.46.

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Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ZTS opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $161.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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