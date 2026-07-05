Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 501,743 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Zoetis worth $191,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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