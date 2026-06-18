Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,593,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.92% of Zoetis worth $488,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock worth $2,490,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $734,425,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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