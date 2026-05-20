Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Zscaler worth $56,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Zscaler from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler launched Project AI-Guardian , a new initiative with major global system integrators including Cognizant, EY, HCL, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. The program is aimed at helping enterprises secure AI systems using Zscaler’s Zero Trust and AI security tools, which could expand demand for its platform. Article Title

Zscaler launched , a new initiative with major global system integrators including Cognizant, EY, HCL, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro. The program is aimed at helping enterprises secure AI systems using Zscaler’s Zero Trust and AI security tools, which could expand demand for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with recent reports highlighting Zscaler’s strong Q2 results, raised fiscal 2026 guidance, and growing AI-driven demand. Several firms reiterated buy/outperform-style ratings even after modest price-target adjustments. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with recent reports highlighting Zscaler’s strong Q2 results, raised fiscal 2026 guidance, and growing AI-driven demand. Several firms reiterated buy/outperform-style ratings even after modest price-target adjustments. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Zscaler’s rally may still have room to run, supported by momentum traders positioning ahead of upcoming company developments and a stronger risk appetite for cybersecurity names. Article Title

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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