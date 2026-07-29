Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,288 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Zscaler worth $40,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,518,678 shares of the company's stock worth $493,635,000 after buying an additional 935,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zscaler by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after purchasing an additional 777,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,920,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,285,000 after purchasing an additional 661,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $60,033,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.9%

ZS stock opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -315.89, a PEG ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,943.38. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,269 shares of company stock worth $2,052,589. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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