Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,795 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,491 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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