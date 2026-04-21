Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 48,860 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $618,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $310.94 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.28 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $322.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.70. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,993,955.90. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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