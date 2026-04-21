Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,859 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Kroger Trading Down 0.4%

Kroger stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger's payout ratio is 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here