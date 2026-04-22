Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,895 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Everest Group worth $22,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 47,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $366.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $350.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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