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Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank boosted its EOG stake by 41.7% in Q4, purchasing an additional 127,758 shares to hold 434,319 shares (about 0.08% of the company) valued at $45,608,000.
  • EOG beat quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of $2.27 vs. $2.20 expected and revenue of $5.64 billion vs. $5.36 billion, with a net margin of 22%.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 (annualized $4.08), implying a 3.2% yield; the ex-dividend date is April 16 and the payment date is April 30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,319 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

EOG stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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