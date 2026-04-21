Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $204.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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