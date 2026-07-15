Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $347,560,000. Amundi lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.3%

BE stock opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,868.27 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $281.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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