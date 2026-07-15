Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 41,650 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 41,650 shares during the quarter. Sandisk accounts for about 2.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,757.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,744.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,022.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here