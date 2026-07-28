Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Finance of America Companies to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $121.9420 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $120.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Finance of America Companies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOA shares. Zacks Research raised Finance of America Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Finance of America Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Finance of America Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finance of America Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Jeremy Prahm sold 8,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $181,541.40. Following the sale, the executive owned 203,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,177,009.44. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,838 shares of company stock worth $431,968. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 183.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies NYSE: FOA is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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