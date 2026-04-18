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Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Finsbury Growth & Income logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Finsbury Growth & Income's share price crossed above its 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 745.93) and traded at GBX 780 on high volume (786,607 shares).
  • Longer‑term trend still unresolved — the stock remains below its 200‑day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 796.04), so the move may be an intermediate signal rather than a confirmed long‑term uptrend.
  • Mixed fundamentals: market cap £854.78m, a negative P/E (‑82.98), low liquidity ratios (current ratio 0.36) and relatively high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 2.38); the trust is managed by Nick Train of Lindsell Train since 2000.
  • Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income.

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.93 and traded as high as GBX 780. Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 780, with a volume of 786,607 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £854.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.04.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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