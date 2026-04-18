Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

Finsbury Growth & Income ( LON:FGT Get Free Report )'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.93 and traded as high as GBX 780. Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 780, with a volume of 786,607 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £854.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.04.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Further Reading

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