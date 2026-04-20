First Bank (FRBA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $36.9690 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. First Bank has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. First Bank's payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bank by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,620 shares of the bank's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Research cut First Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, December 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRBA

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

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