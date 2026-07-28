Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
First Commonwealth Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Commonwealth Financial shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.41 after the bank reported quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue of $139.42 million also exceeded expectations.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from six analysts and an average price target of $20.33.
  • Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company, while insiders sold 49,430 shares worth approximately $914,266 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.3470, with a volume of 811249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.48 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $458,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,667.12. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,477.38. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,430 shares of company stock valued at $914,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,197 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 239,641 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,645 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company's stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Right Now?

Before you consider First Commonwealth Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Commonwealth Financial wasn't on the list.

While First Commonwealth Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines