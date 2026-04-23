First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

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First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,051.20. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Harris sold 1,821 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $53,592.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,744.33. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $969,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,412 shares of the bank's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp NASDAQ: FFBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank's product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

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