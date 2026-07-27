First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

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First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 14,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,787. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Mcanally acquired 109,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $999,997.67. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 441,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,352.79. This represents a 32.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 109,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $999,997.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 784,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,192,948. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,478 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the bank's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Guaranty Bancshares

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company's core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

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