First Hawaiian (FHB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $227.7730 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $28.00 price target on First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,072 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company's stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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