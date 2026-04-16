First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives "Neutral" Rating from DA Davidson

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Horizon from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded First Horizon from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.45.

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First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,150. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. First Horizon has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.49 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 873.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 122.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting First Horizon

Here are the key news stories impacting First Horizon this week:

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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