First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.21.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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