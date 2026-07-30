First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 18,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.83 million. First Internet Bancorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. First Internet Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Weiss Ratings raised First Internet Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Internet Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4,390.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,164 shares of the bank's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,024 shares of the bank's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the bank's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company's core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

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