First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $243.2610 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.44. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.7%

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem's payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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