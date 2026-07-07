First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential downside of 3.64% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.33.

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First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 287,216 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.78 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 488,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,566,273.23. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $163,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 862,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,286,625.12. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,552 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company's stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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