First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN) Short Interest Up 340.8% in June

First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 514,620 shares, an increase of 340.8% from the June 15th total of 116,751 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark C. Schulze sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $53,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 741,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,191,355.38. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremiah Zachary Smith sold 6,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $119,991.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,325.61. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,054 shares of company stock worth $349,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company's stock.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 289,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,515. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $298.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Northern Community Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Northern Community Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Northern Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Northern Bank, a regionally focused community bank based in Dixon, California. The company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its branch network and digital banking channels, positioning itself as a relationship-driven lender and deposit taker for local businesses, farms and households in Northern California.

First Northern's core activities include commercial and real estate lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, small-business banking, and deposit products such as checking, savings and certificate accounts.

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