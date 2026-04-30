First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.35%.

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First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

FNWB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNWB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Northwest Bancorp

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Curt Queyrouze bought 4,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,655.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,155.70. This trade represents a 9.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company's stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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