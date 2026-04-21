First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of $0.1604 per share and revenue of $1.4858 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts: Sign Up

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.75 and a beta of 1.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Quantum Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Quantum Minerals wasn't on the list.

While First Quantum Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here