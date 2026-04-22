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First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Quantum Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down at the open — FQVLF closed at $28.83 and opened at $27.57, last trading around $27.81 on light volume (~2,016 shares), though the share price remains above its 50‑day ($25.90) and 200‑day ($25.13) moving averages.
  • Analyst outlook is mildly positive: the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 4 Hold), with recent notable actions including UBS upgrading to a "strong-buy" and mixed reiterations from other firms.
  • Mixed quarterly results: Q earnings missed on EPS ($0.01 vs. $0.06 estimate) but revenue beat ($1.48B vs. $1.33B), while valuation/metrics show a market cap of ~$23.2B and a negative trailing P/E (-694.25) with slim profitability (negative net margin).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $27.57. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2,016 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.25 and a beta of 1.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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