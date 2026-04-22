First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $27.57. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2,016 shares.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.25 and a beta of 1.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Quantum Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Quantum Minerals wasn't on the list.

While First Quantum Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here