First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

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First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FDT Get Free Report ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 302,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session's volume of 125,139 shares.The stock last traded at $87.60 and had previously closed at $88.96.

The business's 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.7816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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