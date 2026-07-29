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First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 142% to approximately 302,331 shares, while FDT fell 1.3% to $87.60 from its prior close of $88.96.
  • The ETF increased its quarterly dividend to $0.7816, equivalent to an annualized $3.13 payout and a 3.6% yield.
  • FDT has a $1.24 billion market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 9.95, and tracks developed-market stocks outside the U.S. selected using growth and value factors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 302,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session's volume of 125,139 shares.The stock last traded at $87.60 and had previously closed at $88.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%

The business's 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.7816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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