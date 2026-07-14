First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FDT Get Free Report ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 128,116 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the June 15th total of 55,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5%

FDT traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $101.32.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.7816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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