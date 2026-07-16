Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) reached a new 52-week high of $99.38 on Thursday and was last trading near $99.37, up about 1.4% on the day.
  • The ETF’s valuation and trend indicators remain solid, with a 50-day moving average of $95.84, a 200-day moving average of $93.31, a market cap of $1.36 billion, and a beta of 0.79.
  • FTA recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.3389 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.4%, while institutional investors have been making modest changes to their holdings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $99.3650, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.13.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.3389 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
$30M Could Unlock $500M in Metal
$30M Could Unlock $500M in Metal
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines