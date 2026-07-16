First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $99.3650, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.13.

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.3389 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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