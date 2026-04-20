First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0% Higher - What's Next?

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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QQXT Get Free Report ) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $100.63. 1,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

The stock has a market cap of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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