First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Up 195.4% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 231,184 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the June 15th total of 78,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of QCLN stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $53.57. 118,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,970. The company has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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