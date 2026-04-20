First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

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First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYC Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.0540, with a volume of 62599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 151.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,241 shares of the company's stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 255,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,884 shares of the company's stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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