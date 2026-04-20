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First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) hit a new 52-week high in mid-day trading, reaching $110.79 and last trading at $110.0540 on a volume of 62,599 shares.
  • Large institutional investors materially increased positions recently—LPL Financial boosted its stake 43% to 1,183,630 shares, Raymond James grew its stake 151.1%, and Wells Fargo raised its holding 28.9%—indicating notable inflows.
  • FYC is an ETF that tracks the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index using a quant-driven strategy and has a market cap of about $1.02 billion, a P/E of 20.27, and 50-/200-day moving averages near $99.87/$97.56.
  • Interested in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.0540, with a volume of 62599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 151.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,241 shares of the company's stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 255,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,884 shares of the company's stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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