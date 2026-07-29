First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Western Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

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First Western Financial Stock Up 2.5%

MYFW stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $306.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $30,887.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,581,911.08. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 716,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 340,807 shares of the company's stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the company's stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 131,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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