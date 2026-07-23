FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

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FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.41. 1,557,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.53. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. FirstCash's revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: FirstCash reported record second-quarter operating results , with GAAP EPS up 58% and adjusted EPS up 40% , driven by strong pawn demand. Article Title

FirstCash reported , with and , driven by strong pawn demand. Positive Sentiment: The company beat Q2 expectations by reporting $2.50 EPS versus $2.39 expected , and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.03 billion expected . Article Title

The company by reporting versus , and versus . Positive Sentiment: FirstCash also raised shareholder returns by declaring a $0.42 quarterly cash dividend and authorizing a new $150 million share repurchase plan . Article Title

FirstCash also by declaring a and authorizing a new . Neutral Sentiment: Management announced a planned CEO transition: Rick Wessel will become Executive Chairman in 2027, while Brent Stuart will take over as CEO and President. The move was presented as part of long-term succession planning, but leadership changes can still create investor uncertainty. Article Title

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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