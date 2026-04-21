FirstEnergy (FE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.7130 per share and revenue of $3.9454 billion for the quarter. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:FE opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. This trade represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,161,000 after buying an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,722,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $524,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,506,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,551,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $158,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $150,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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